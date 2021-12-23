George RR Martin he was involved in the development of others Elden Ring, but it seems he’s not the only major fantasy author who has something to do in the gaming industry. Also Brandon Sanderson, author of Mistborn, and the one who collaborated in writing the last three chapters of The Wheel of Time, is working on a game.

Sanderson recently posted an update to the year-end blog, and while he talked about the plans he is preparing for 2022, he also briefly touched on the topic of video games. Sanderson says he has been working on a game for “a few years” and that the project is apparently not based on one of his properties, but is instead something completely new.

As for the developer he is working with, Sanderson writes: “It’s a gaming company that many of you may have heard of, but probably not the one you’re thinking about right now. Not even that other one“So there aren’t many clues as to which company it is, quite the opposite.

Interestingly, according to Sanderson, this new game will apparently be announced in 2022, so it won’t be long before we find out what it is.

Source: GameInformer