Olivia Colman and David Thewlis will be the protagonists of the new Landscapers miniseries, available on Sky and streaming on NOW starting next year. Lost in their imaginary world, an adult couple is catapulted into an investigation into a murder that took place 15 years earlier. Let’s find out together the release date, the plot and the cast.

Landscapers is the new miniseries born from SISTER for Sky Studios And HBO after Chernobyl, written by Ed Sinclair and directed by Will Sharpe. The miniseries is inspired by a true story that happened in England in 1998 and tells love and imagination with a comic streak, through the characters played by the Oscar winner. Olivia Colman (La Favorita, The Crown) and from David Thewlis (Fargo, Harry Potter), inspired by real events.

Landscapers will debut on Sky and streamed on NOW on January 14, 2022.

Landscapers: the plot

Susan And Christopher Edwards they are a seemingly normal couple, who end up in the center of an investigation when they are found two corpses in the garden behind a Nottingham.

Their role in a terrible crime committed fifteen years earlier comes to light when Christopher makes a shocking phone call to his adoptive mother. The two bodies belong to the Susan’s parents, and the accusation against them is also of theft of a large sum of money from their checking account.

As the investigation proceeds, the two protagonists imagine themselves Hollywood protagonists of stories they invented, inspired by Susan’s obsession with old westerns and classic cinema. The escape into their imaginary world will constitute for them a shelter from the horrors of the real world, which they have been trying to escape from for 15 years, and an overwhelming one sense of guilt. However, this refuge risks destroying them completely.

The cast

Susan Edwards is played by the award-winning actress Olivia Colman, famous for her roles in La Favorita and The Crown, while Christopher Edwards is played by David Thewlis, best known for having starred in Fargo and Harry Potter.

The rest of the cast is made up of David Hayman (The boy in the striped pajamas), Felicity Montagu (I’m Alan Partridge), Kate O’Flynn (Bridget Jones’s Baby), Dipo Ola (We Hunt Together), Daniel Rigby (Eric and Ernie, Flowers) e Samuel Anderson (The History Boys).