The Missouri legislature will consider a bill that would create a immigrant bounty hunters with a payment of up to $1,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of undocumented immigrants by state authorities.

Introduced by Senator-elect David Gregory, a Republican from the St. Louis area, SB 72 would also create a new crime of “trespassing” to charge undocumented immigrants with a serious crime, which allows state police to investigate and arrest an immigrant for not having legal statusa function restricted to federal authorities.

The legislative proposal also calls on the Missouri Department of Public Safety to create the ‘Missouri Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program,’ which will certify applicants as bounty hunters for the purpose of finding and apprehending illegal aliens in this state. ”says the bill cited by NBC News.

The measure would also create the “Missouri Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program Fund” with state General Assembly funds.

In a video on his X account, Gregory said that when he ran for office he promised to make the state of Missouri a national leader in the fight against illegal immigration.

“I am keeping my promise. “This bill will finally allow Missouri law enforcement to find and arrest illegal immigrants,” he said.

He added that the state needs “everyone participates” to catch immigrants before they commit crimes.

Gregory, a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, said that those who provide information that leads to the arrest of an undocumented person could obtain a $1,000 reward.