Private healthcare asks to negotiate with the Government so that insurers do not monopolize the economic improvements of Muface

Private healthcare has been seeing private conversations and public pronouncements between insurers and the Government for months, in the midst of the Muface crisis. The sector lobby, which has defended premium increases above 40%, now wants to be present in the negotiations that insurance companies are holding with the Ministry of Public Administration to save the tender, “as a third party affected by insufficient financing.” of the model.”

Through a statement released this Friday, the Alliance for Spanish Private Health (ASPE) has indicated that “a sustainable and quality model requires fair economic decisions also for healthcare and professional centers.” In the current model, the administration, through the mutual insurance company, arranges with the insurers the health care of around one million civil servants and another half a million beneficiaries, and it is these who negotiate with the health providers.

The private healthcare employers’ association points out that, “in previous conversations, insurers have proposed rates that are the same or with a slight increase compared to the previous year for healthcare provision.” That is to say, private hospitals or medical centers that provide services to mutual members would continue to receive the same compensation from insurers, despite the 33.5% premium increase in three years proposed by the ministry, which Adeslas and DKV already have rejected. “The economic improvements proposed in the negotiations would only benefit them,” indicates ASPE.

“It is not reasonable for insurers to achieve a considerable increase in premiums without guaranteeing that this translates into real improvements for health centers and professionals, who are the ones who, ultimately, serve mutual members and who have also been suffering from this situation of underfinancing of the healthcare services provided,” says the president of ASPE, Carlos Rus, who recalls that these providers receive a 10% lower remuneration than when they serve regular insurers.

Given this situation, the health employers want to open a three-way negotiation with the Government and insurers. “This tripartite approach would contribute to reinforcing the sustainability of the system, providing stability to both mutual members and the health sectors that make it possible,” they consider, because “the importance of health centers and their professionals must be recognized not only in negotiations. , but also in the economic and strategic decisions that affect the system.”

The resignation of Adeslas and DKV to participate in the second concert, under the conditions posed by the ministry led by Óscar López, has left Asisa as the only possible savior of the model, although it is true that the minister has indicated that he is “working.” for this to move forward. Because, despite the fact that companies have been criticizing the underfinancing of the model for some time, no one seems willing to end it. The IDIS Foundation, another of the lobbies of the private health sector, pointed out in its report ‘Impact of mutual societies on the Health System’that the death of the mutual society put up to a total of 21 private hospitals in danger.

Asisa, which in addition to being an insurer has its own healthcare network, is still analyzing the conditions of the contract, and DKV has opened the door to a “dialogue process” to “rethink” the model if this second tender fails.