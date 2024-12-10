Piera ‘La Fiera’ Rodríguez (9-2) is in a difficult position in his career. Although he started off on the right foot in the UFC, winning his first two fights, in his last two he has had to taste defeat. Furthermore, their last meeting was the victim of controversy. After stunning her rival with a kick, the Venezuelan was disqualified after executing a headbutt on his opponent that was interpreted as intentional by the judges.

Although it is true that he left good feelings in the fight, what remains in the records is his defeat, which is why victory in Florida becomes mandatory. Opposite will be the undefeated Josefine Knutsson, who has two wins in the UFC. Although the possibility of reaching the top positions in the UFC still seems distant, the truth is that the women’s divisions are not very large, so every victory is a big step.

Going back to the origins, Piera has not had it easy at all. Emigrated from Venezuelahis native country, due to the bad situation that the country was going through and he arrived in Panama. There she began to forge herself as a fighter, beginning her career in boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA). There he had his first two fights as a professional, leaving with his arm raised on both occasions. After that he would go to Spain, more specifically to Malaga.

In the country he successfully signed two other victories, one of them in AFL 17, an event in which shared poster with Joel Álvarezjust like in this next one. After two more victories, in which she would become champion in the ‘Legacy Fighting Alliance’ promoter, her record increased to a solid 6-0. His good performances led to his next fight being in Dana White’s Contender Series (events in which fighters have the opportunity to win a contract for the UFC). There, he beat Valesca Machado and obtained his contract.









Already in Dana White’s company, he won his first two fights against Kay Hansen and Sam Hughes, the following ones did not have the expected results as we mentioned previously. Now, his next appointment against Josefine Knutsson could determine his permanence in the company or a second promotion to the division.