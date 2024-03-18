The remembered performer and businesswoman Lucy Bacigalupo is going through a difficult time after confirming the death of her mother, who had suffered a long illness. The remembered figure of the national show used her official Facebook account to communicate the sad news and received the support of all her followers. Even some famous people took a moment to leave various messages of comfort for the businesswoman.

What did Lucy Bacigalupo say about her mother's death?

Lucy Bacigakupo, who left the entertainment industry several years ago to focus on her career as a businesswoman, surprised her followers by sharing a photograph with her mother, where they both appear holding hands, thus confirming her death.

“Goodbye mommy, there remain the beautiful moments that we lived and enjoyed throughout our lives. We are going to miss you with your thousand and one anecdotes and your very peculiar way of being. There will be no more pain mommy, God receive you in his kingdom, “I promise you that we will always be together, your three children, your grandchildren, your son-in-law, your daughter-in-law. Rest assured, we will take care of things here. I love you, beloved mom,” expressed the actress in her post on Facebook.

Lucy Bacigalupo shared a heartfelt post on social media after the death of her mother. Photo: Lucy Bacigalupo/Facebook

On the other hand, Lucy also shared that the wake will take place in the wake room of the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús church in La Punta at 8:30 pm and that the cremation will take place in the Callao cemetery on March 19. In addition, she thanked all the sweet messages of support that she has received from her followers and other figures of the national show. “Thank you all very much for your nice messages. Sorry if I don't answer calls,” said the post on their social networks.

How old is Lucy Bacigalupo and what does she do?

Currently, the artist Lucy Bacigalupo is 54 years old. She was born on March 28, 1969. Regarding her artistic career, she surprised by entering the series 'At the bottom there is room', where she played the role of Patty's mother, a character played by Melissa Walls. This marked her big return to the small screen, after having stayed away from the cameras for several years.

Despite her outstanding participation in the series and her recognized work as an actress, Lucy Bacigalupo continues to practice her profession as a real estate agent. On her social networks, she shares property offers to provide more options to people interested in purchasing real estate. Furthermore, she does not neglect her presence in the real estate field by offering interviews related to this area. “A venture that has not been easy at all, given the health and economic crisis, but entrepreneurs never give up and always look for opportunities to demonstrate their skills,” Lucy said,

Was Lucy Bacigalupo banned from imitating Gisela Valcárcel?

The comedian participated with Patricia Alquinta and Silvia Bardales in the program 'Let's talk about beauty', hosted by Daisy Córdova, where they shared anecdotes from their respective artistic careers. In the middle of the conversation, the presenter touched on the topic of imitating Gisela Valcárcel.

The exact question was if anyone had ever asked him not to perform said parody in front of the cameras. In response, Lucy Bacigalupo was forceful in stating that she had never faced problems in this regard throughout her artistic career.