Residents in the country monitored the spread of fake and forged advertisements on social media sites, promoting fast food offers at discounted prices, taking advantage of the names and logos of famous restaurants, and targeting defrauding individuals’ banking data, calling for caution and caution against them and raising awareness of dealing with safe sites and applications. When purchasing online.

For their part, several government and police agencies have warned of electronic fraud and the seizure of individuals’ banking data, asking individuals to take caution and not disclose their credit data, to deal with trusted websites and to communicate directly with the entities attributed to the offers to ensure their validity before dealing with them.

Radwa Moussa, a housewife, said that she was almost exposed to an electronic fraud attempt, when she found an advertisement on social media promoting the purchase of an internationally known pizza worth 10 dirhams. After she doubted his credibility, and entered the official accounts of the company to discover that there were no offers of this kind.

Muhammad Borai said that there are many misleading advertisements promoted by unknown persons on social media, to attract victims by offering offers on meals or goods at attractive prices, and to be a front for a fraud, where the customer enters his bank data and passwords to complete the payment process, to be received by the fraudster. On the other hand, he withdraws money from the credit card.

For his part, citizen Abu Rashid stressed the importance of continuing the awareness campaigns carried out by the concerned authorities in the country, regarding cyber security, not disclosing bank card data, and how to check the website before entering it and carrying out the purchase process, noting that there are some individuals They were subjected to electronic fraud, due to the lack of awareness and lack of experience with fraudulent methods that are carried out through social networking sites.

Tamer Saeed stated that he monitored misleading advertisements, on social media, that take advantage of the names of famous restaurants, as they promote meals for one dirham, and others for free when subscribing to fake smart applications, aimed at seizing personal and credit data of individuals, indicating that fraudsters lure victims with temptations. And fake rewards, so you should pay attention and deal with trusted sites and applications.

For its part, the Ministry of Interior warned against crimes of electronic fraud, calling on individuals not to pay attention to misleading and deceptive messages, whether by phone, e-mail, websites, chat applications, or social networking sites, and not to disclose personal banking and financial data, passwords, and ensure From using bank accounts and completely exiting the account, and not providing any financial or personal data, except through the correct and known methods, and promptly reporting electronic fraud.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority advised users to verify before clicking on any link or advertisement from the address (URL) to which it is linked and make sure that the requested range is correct, the user can easily check this by hovering the cursor over the link and looking at the address preview text, where the address should start (https).

And she cautioned that personal data should not be shared with unreliable people or on social media platforms, which makes the user a clear target for hackers to access and use his data to achieve their goals and objectives.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government have warned telecom subscribers in the country not to fall victim to deceptive advertisements that are published on websites and social networking sites.

It called on subscribers not to click on links that promise false rewards and benefits until after fully verifying the validity of these links and the authorities that issue them, warning that opening these links exposes subscribers’ information to hacking.

The authority also called on subscribers to check e-mail sources before clicking on the links to avoid electronic fraud, warning of the theft of subscribers’ data if an e-mail is opened from an unreliable source.

Abu Dhabi Police warned of fake and fraudulent websites bearing the names of famous restaurants and stores, and they provide distinguished offers to the public in return for paying fees through which the balance is withdrawn after completing the payment process from the credit card on the fake site.

She explained that with the spread of the Internet, fraud methods increase, and perpetrators often take advantage of the victims’ needs or their desire to obtain certain services at competitive prices, and that communication is through these sites without a headquarters within the country or reliable phone numbers.

• Fraudsters take advantage of the names and logos of famous restaurants in order to seize the banking data of individuals.

• Individuals subjected to electronic fraud, due to lack of awareness and lack of experience.

fake websites

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to be careful and not to deal with fake websites, which take advantage of their needs, and the majority of them practice electronic fraud by deluding the victims that they have obtained tempting offers from famous shops or restaurants in return for paying fees, and their needs are not provided in the end.

It urged the public, in the event of exposure to cases of electronic fraud, to communicate quickly with the Aman service, which operates around the clock and in complete secrecy, on the toll-free number. 8002626 (AMAN2626) or by text message (2828) or via email (aman@adpolice.gov.ae) Or through the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.



