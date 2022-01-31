The victims, aged 29 and 24, managed to radio the station explaining that they had been injured, but when the reinforcements arrived on the scene there was nothing more to be done.

The manhunt that has been going on since dawn this morning, when two policemen were shot and killed in Germany is not over. During an ordinary patrol service in the Land of Rhineland-Palatinate, at 4 in the morning. 38-year-old Andreas Johannes S. surrendered himself to the police, through his lawyer. While a 32-year-old was arrested in front of his home in Sulzbach, Saarland. In a photo published by Bild it is seen that one of the two arrested is wearing a butcher’s apron. The officers killed were a 24-year-old policewoman still in training and a 29-year-old police commissioner. In the car stopped for the inspection they had found some game in the trunk. According to what has been learned, the 38-year-old stopped, a game trader, had a license to fire. The two agents had time to report to their colleagues over the radio: “They shoot.” So they were shot, probably in the head too. “This last circumstance has not been confirmed for now, but the fact that the policemen were protected by bulletproof supports for the rest of the body suggests it,” writes Bild. The commissioner in turn fired several shots, while the 24-year-old agent would not even hold her gun. The two arrested have not yet released any statements on the incident, according to the German media. In Germany, the double murder of agents shocked politics and public opinion. The Minister of the Interior spoke of a fact that, beyond the motive, recalls an “execution”. Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said he was very upset by the incident and expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims.