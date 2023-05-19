What has accompanied AIDS since its discovery 40 years ago, in terms of misinformation, fake medicines, and so on, is a typical example of scientific and media misinformation printed with conspiracy theories such as those that spread during the Covid pandemic.

In a video clip published in mid-April, coinciding with the “Sedaxion” campaign, and it was viewed thousands of times before it was deleted by the management of “YouTube”, a number of netizens confirm that they are telling the “truth” about AIDS, stressing that it is a “fake disease” that was invented. to sell “fake cures”.

Florence Thun, director of Sedaxion, confirms, in a press interview, that what is being published are misrepresentational theories that have witnessed a “boom since the Covid-19 pandemic”, although doubts surrounding the existence of the human immunodeficiency virus have been present since its discovery 40 years ago, and it is re-circulated through Social networks and by talking about the pandemic.

The Seda Info Service Association makes the same observation. “We receive calls from people asking about the origin of the virus, and others who believe that the treatments are only intended to generate additional profits for the laboratories,” says Dr. Radhia Jabbar, its medical coordinator.

“The strange thing about conspiracy theories is that they don’t evolve, they just spread,” says Professor Seth Kalishman, a social psychologist at the University of Connecticut, adding that “disinformation does not adapt to scientific progress.”

AIDS misinformation dates back to its discovery. In 1983, when the Cold War was at its height, the intelligence of some countries promoted a disinformation campaign aimed at making people believe that AIDS was invented in a secret laboratory, and then this rumor spread for about ten years around the world.

“one of the parties has an interest in it”

Sociologist Arnaud Mercier confirms that theories related to the origin of AIDS have not stopped emerging since the discovery of the disease, and he says, “Whenever a new deadly epidemic appears, the idea spreads that a party has an interest in it. The most prominent ideas that were spread when AIDS was discovered is that rich countries invented it.” Desiring to eliminate poor countries, or laboratories seeking to make profits by promoting cures for it.

Africa, which was severely affected by the virus, was at the forefront of the spread of misinformation about AIDS, even to the authorities who asserted that AIDS is not linked to HIV but to poverty.

Through disinformation, bogus cures are sold that their promoters say are more effective than medicines. Naturopath Erin Grosjean, for example, confirms that healing is possible through raw seeds, vegetables and fruits.

Among the promoters of “magic cures” for AIDS is the French physician Professor Luc Montagnier, who was one of the discoverers of HIV. And he confirms that papaya juice would treat people infected with this virus.

“Today, 40 years after the discovery of HIV, the main problem lies in the lack of awareness surrounding the virus,” says Radhia Jabbar.

Misconceptions and stigmas limit the percentage of people who are willing to be tested for the virus.