Commission should transfer powers from the MMA and MDA to Cities and Agriculture and recreate Funasa

Congress leaders articulated this week changes in the MP (provisional measure) that remodeled the administrative structure of the Esplanada dos Ministérios at the beginning of the 3rd government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

O Power360 found that the rapporteur for the text, deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL), agrees with allies to change changes in the Ministry of Agrarian Development, the Ministry of the Environment and the GSI (Institutional Security Office).

In addition, the recreation of Funasa (National Health Foundation), extinguished by the Executive, is taken for granted. By MP, the foundation was extinguished and had part of its attributions transferred to the MCID (Ministry of Cities), commanded by Jader Filho (MDB).

Political motivation, however, spoke louder and the foundation must be kept as it worked. Historically, Funasa has been the target of greed both for the possibility of appointing political allies to second-level positions and for directing budget amendments to works in electoral strongholds.

Whoever reports an MP in the joint committee can propose to the other members to keep the text as it came from the government, make specific adjustments or change it completely.

OTHER POINTS

Other points that Congress is willing to change are the distribution of sanitation and solid waste systems and the national irrigation policy. Currently under the umbrella of the MMA (Ministry of the Environment), Marina Silva (Rede)both aspects can migrate to the MCID and Ministry of Integration and Regional Development, whose holder is Waldez Goes (PDT).

In the field of agriculture, congressmen defend the migration of the collection of agricultural data and the definition of the food price policy of the MDA (Ministry of Agrarian Development), from Paulo Teixeira (PT)for the Ministry of Agriculture, by Carlos Fávaro (PDT).

In both cases, there is an emptying of attributions from portfolios more linked to the PT, such as Agrarian Development and the Environment, and preference is given to ministries led by politicians from the so-called Centrão.

The MDB commands the Ministry of Cities, União Brasil, National Integration, and PSD, Agriculture.

There was speculation that Isnaldo’s report could include suggestions to transfer the PPI (Program of Partnerships for Investments) from the Civil House, from the minister Rui Costa (PT)for the Ministry of Planning, headed by Minister Simone Tebetfrom MDB.

This migration, for the time being, will not take place, and the PPI will remain under the responsibility of Rui Costa’s ministry.

NO GSI

There are also changes suggested by congressmen on the GSI’s list of competences, mainly on intelligence coordination. The PSDB suggests points to the rapporteur, who negotiates possible changes.

The provisional measure needs to be voted by the National Congress, both in the joint committee and in the plenary sessions of the Chamber and the Senate, by June 1st. Otherwise, the text loses its validity. As a result, the Lula government would have to return to the structure used by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).