Miriana Trevisan is experiencing difficult days in the house of Big Brother VIP, after spending the night with Biagio D’AnellI the woman has begun to darken.

Moreover, after a quarrel with Princess Lulu, the drama seems to have taken place. During the radio recording, Lulù wanted to change places with Miriana due to a personal complex:

“I have complexes, I hate my nose and you can see too much from this side. You don’t understand, this thing makes me suffer! “

Lulu then asked Miriana Trevisan to take her parts in the studio, and these words triggered the woman who explained:

They blackmailed me in here and I don’t want to be blackmailed by anyone! It’s about that Lulu radio thing, she’s angry. I was upset about things she said to me earlier.

I feel terrible if he says certain things to me in that abrupt way. Oh well, however, she did not behave well with me even now. Perhaps if Manuel had been here he would have made her think. If they have to name me, they will. Lulu’s frailties will never make me be ethically incorrect.

Trevisan then explained what she meant by blackmail:

“He puts me in the middle because he demands that I on the show say that what she does is right. She asked me to do something wrong. I can’t lie live. Then she twisted the truth, we waited an hour for her to calm down. We told her that she was beautiful even from the side of her that she didn’t like her. “