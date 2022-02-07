Mexico. Maribel Guardia shows off her figure in spring attire and unleashes a wave of compliments from her fans. In a recent post, the Costa Rican once again shows her great body and also her good taste in clothes.

There is no doubt that Maribel Guardia is one of the celebrities of the Mexican entertainment world most followed and admiredand his millions of followers are on the lookout for his posts.

Now Mrs. Guardia poses with a long dress ideal to welcome spring. She is with long sleeves and she has ten left, since she looks youthful and radiant

The dress that Maribel chose to pose at the beginning of the new week It is white and has orange flower decorations. and write: “#HappyMonday, today you have the opportunity to smile, thank God and make life pleasant for those around you.”

Maribel Guardia stands out for being very nice, sociable, friendly and loves being in contact with her fans who follow her from Mexico, the USA and other countries, since she is admired and recognized for her work in just over four decades without interruption.

The mother of the singer Julián Figueroa, whom she had in her relationship with the late Joan Sebastian, began his career in entertainment in the late seventies in his native Costa Rica and since then he has not stopped working.

At the beginning of the eighties, after his arrival in Mexico, he was able to debut in the film Como México no hay dos, along with the late Vicente Fernández, and thus he made his way in the cinematographic world, managing to stand out in dozens of films in the following years. .

Maribel Guardia is one of the most beloved and followed actresses in Mexico, the protagonist of melodramas such as Seduction, Tú y yo and Serafín, and her performance will soon be seen in Corona de Lágrimas 2, a production by José Alberto Castro for Televisa and where she acts with Victoria Ruffo.