A premium personalized framing brand, Moldura Minuto is expanding its operations through Galeria Minuto, a digital platform created with the goal of gathering a collection of 20,000 works of art.

“It is a possibility for new talents to enter a gallery and for experienced artists to optimize their earnings,” said the company’s founder and CEO, Antonio Carlos Viegas.



According to him, there are already more than 800 registered artists. Among them are Maja, Rose Bittencourt and Marcio Lisa, authors of the works reproduced from the left. Each week, 50 new pieces are added to the portfolio.

(Note published in issue 1257 of Dinheiro Magazine)