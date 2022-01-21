Jalisco.- This Thursday, January 20, a strong operation was carried out by the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), in the vicinity of an exclusive subdivision of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, which as a result would have allowed the arrest of an alleged capo lieutenant of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Although so far, due to the confidentiality of the case, the identity of the detainee has not been revealed, some versions that have already been discarded presumed about the possible arrest Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes “El Mencho”, leader of the CJNG and Carlos Andrés Rivera Varela “The Firm”.

Although the authorities have decided to treat the case in secrecy, some photographs taken at the scene revealed the physical characteristics of the capo detained by elements of the Secretary of National Defense in Puerto Vallarta.

The detainee was transferred to CDMX / Courtesy Nayarit Online

Through this operation, at least one luxury vehicle from the BMW line was also secured, however, it is unknown if more people were arrested through this same procedure.

The detainee was transferred to CDMX / Courtesy Nayarit Online

Read more: High capo of the CJNG would have fallen after an intense operation by SEDENA and SEMAR in Marina Vallarta

It was reported that, after the arrest, the leader of the Marina Vallarta goal field was transferred to the city airport by helicopter for his subsequent transfer to Mexico City in a Mexican Air Force aircraft to be presented before the corresponding authorities. .