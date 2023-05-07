It is classic, and in the classic the shirt not only shines, the shirt, above all, sweats. It’s like sweaty armor, strong in the crash, light in the game. One is blue like the mirror of the sky, the other is red like bathed in lion’s blood.

Millonarios and Santa Fe will defend that cloth shell in a match that does not admit half efforts or vague intentions. He only admits to running, sweating, winning.

It is classic, and as a respected classic there is much more than honor at stake. It is the party in flames, the one of the eternal drama and the tension of always. The one who summons parishioners divided by colors.

(Mourning in Colombian soccer: This was the accident that ended the life of Angie Valbuena, former player of Millonarios).

Millionaires want the classification

Millionaires vs. America Mineiro Photo: Cesar Melgarejo. TIME

Millionaires will play it with the idea of ​​showing their best version, the one that steals applause, and not falling into that imitation of Millionaires who sometimes forgets what they do better than others.

The three points would mean certifying the classification that has been postponed and that is urgent in the midst of the heat of the calendar. He already has 30 points, half a length inside, but he needs to overcome this bitter slump that led them to lose to Junior (1-0), draw with América Mineiro (1-1) in the Copa Sudamericana and save a tie with Envigado (1 -1). These results are not alarming for now, but they do make them uncomfortable. Alberto Gamero admitted after the last draw: “I didn’t like the team at all, we have to correct it”.

His moment to be again is today in the classic, without Óscar Cortés, who went to wear the National Team shirt.

Holy faith, to win whatever

For Santa Fe there should be no other motivation than victory. His defeat against Universitario in the Sudamericana unleashed the cardinal’s wrath, so much so that DT Harold Rivera, the permanent threat, is once again cornered. On Friday he spread the version that he had resigned, he did not, he told EL TIEMPO that the subject was not even touched on, that it is firm for the classic.

But for Rivera each game is like going to a sentence. Winning the classic will not give him popular forgiveness, but it will give him a break. If Santa Fe does not want to disappoint, this victory is necessary.

“We are going to join forces. This is not over yet, we need to improve in many aspects, but your support is essential”striker Hugo Rodallega told the fans.

When there is a classic, the shirts have a life of their own: the blue one is full of pride, the red one beats with fury. They are a skin with a shield and soul. But they don’t play, they sweat.

PAUL ROMERO

WEATHER EDITOR

@PabloRomeroET

More news