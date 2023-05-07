The Zorros del Atlas team got their ticket to the quarterfinals, after winning by the slightest difference with a great goal from Brian Lozano against Cruz Azul.
The Guadalajara team went out to the Azteca field to stand up to the cement workers, and with an outstanding performance by Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, they managed to advance to the Big Fiesta of Mexican soccer.
Now those led by coach Benjamín Mora wait for the remaining matches to end to determine who they will face in the quarterfinals of Liga MX.
Practically those of The Academy They could face any of the four direct qualifiers to the leaguebecause they are ninth in the standings and could rise in their position depending on the other results, although two attractive matches for this phase would be against América and Chivas.
In order for them to face the capitalists, they must wait for Puebla to overcome Tigres, while Pachuca and León achieve victory in their respective matches.
Likewise, there is the possibility that the Clásico Tapatío will take place in the Aztec football league. For this to happen, it is necessary for Santos, San Luis or Puebla to win in their matches.
#rivals #Atlas #quarterfinals #Liga
