The companies of the famous Italian “influencer” Chiara Ferragni have been fined more than one million euros, while the Balocco company must pay 420,000 euros for “incorrect commercial practice,” the Italian Competition and Market Guarantee Authority (AGCOM) reported today.

These companies “made consumers understand that, when purchasing Pandoro (traditional Christmas candy) of Balocco with the name Ferragni would contribute to a donation to the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin”, which turned out to be false, as explained by AGCOM in a statement.

(Also read: The 'most beautiful man in Italy' abandons modeling to become a priest).

The donation in question was 50,000 euros and had already been made by Balocco months beforewhile companies linked to Chiara Ferragni raised more than one million euros thanks to this initiative.

Emily Ratajkowski, Jon Kortajarena, Chiara Ferragni, Fedez and Carolyn Murphy Photo: courtesy of the brand

The well-known Italian “influencer”, with more than 29 million followers on social networks and whom Forbes magazine has crowned as the most important in the world fashion sector, She has enormous popularity in Italy and together with her husband, the rapper Fedez, they form the most “popular” couple in the country.

The Antitrust Authority “sanctioned the companies Fenice and TBS Crew, which manage the brands and rights relating to the personality and personal identity of Chiara Ferragni, respectively, for 400,000 euros and 675,000 euros, and Balocco for 420,000 euros.”

(You may be interested: Drug trafficker who posed as a hairdresser was captured in Italy).

The three are accused of “having engaged in an unfair commercial practice by advertising the 'Pandoro Pink Christmas', which bore the name of Chiara Ferragnigiving consumers to understand that, by purchasing it, they would have contributed to a donation to the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin to acquire new machinery for the therapeutic treatment of children with osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma.

“The companies Fenice and TBS Crew collected more than one million euros in remuneration for the license of the Ferragni brands. and for the creation of advertising content without paying anything to the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin.”explains AGCOM in its note.

The rapper Federico Leonardo Lucia is the father of the little one. See also Video: the emotional farewell of a dog at the funeral of its owner Photo: Instagram: @chiaraferragni

Specifically, Antitrust highlights that the unfair practice could be verified in several behaviors, such as “making people believe, in the press release presenting the initiative, that when purchasing the 'Pandoro Pink Christmas'for more than 9 euros, instead of around 3.70 euros for the unbranded pandoro, consumers would contribute to the donation that, in fact, Balocco had already made.”

As well as in the dissemination of false information about the donation and participation of the famous influencer in each Pandoro with the name Ferragni, in addition to the fact that this “was offered to the public at a price of approximately two and a half times the classic Pandoro” (seen sold for 9 euros instead of 3.70), which “had also contributed to misleading consumers by reinforcing their perception that they could contribute to the donation.”

(We recommend: Madonna is criticized online for wearing a garment with the image of Pope Francis).

“This practice has considerably limited consumers' freedom of choice by increasing their sensitivity to charitable initiatives.”particularly those aimed at helping children affected by serious illnesses”, which represents “an unfair commercial practice, characterized by deceptive elements”, the agency concludes.

EFE