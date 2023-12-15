Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

Some rave about cuddly cats, others accuse them of exterminating entire species. What is true – and what are the consequences?

As cute fluffy balls on the sofa or as funny memes on the internet, we love cats. According to estimates, there are around 15 million velvet paws living in Germany alone. But a new analysis of around 500 studies paints a different picture of the popular pets. Accordingly, cats belong among the most problematic invasive species in the world. They are even said to threaten biodiversity.

Cats responsible for the extinction of many animals

The analysis of fecal samples showed that cats have a wide range of culinary skills and eat any animal they can catch. In total, over 2,000 species of prey worldwide are recorded. According to the researchers, the high proportion of endangered species is particularly worrying.

Cats are therefore associated with the extinction of numerous species of birds, mammals and reptiles. 347 (17 percent) of those for the study The species recorded are listed in the Red List of Endangered Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

But it's not just the four-legged friends' menu that alarms the research team. They also spread diseases to wildlife and displace other species. More measures and initiatives to reduce the impact of free-roaming cats are urgently needed.

Killer cat or cute kitty © Photoshot/Evolve/Cavan Images/IMAGO. Editing: BuzzFeed DE

Nabu recommends not letting domestic cats go outdoors in the morning hours

Even before the new study results appeared, the Nature Conservation Association of Germany warned. V. (Nabu) about the threat posed to bird populations by cats. The number of cats is particularly large in residential areas and there is a high density of songbirds in the gardens. This would give cats a large selection of blackbirds, finches, robins, titmice and other garden birds.

Nabu bird expert Lars Lachmann says: “If cat owners would consistently ensure that their cat does not spend time outdoors in the morning hours from mid-May to mid-July, the birds would be greatly helped.” House cats, which are also really in Staying in the room is therefore the solution.

But many cats, especially in rural areas, spend a lot of time outdoors. And people who keep cats have found one or two “gifts” in the form of a captured animal on their doorstep. Debates about bans on free-roaming and even leashes for domestic cats have boiled over in the past. What is the solution? We're checking with the German Animal Welfare Association.

People blame cat

Birds, reptiles and amphibians are more affected by the loss or active destruction of their habitats than by cats, explains Lea Schmitz from the German Animal Welfare Association BuzzFeed News Germany. The main focus here is on people as the cause. But one would like to blame the cats.

In addition, endangered bird species are hardly affected, says Schmitz. “Cats, like all predators, avoid a lot of hunting effort, which means they primarily hunt animal species that are common and can be caught relatively easily. They primarily prey on mice, as numerous studies have shown.” If birds do fall victim to the four-legged friends, according to Schmitz, it mainly affects widespread species.

Animal Welfare Association considers the results to be “scaremongering” and stray cats are the real problem

She considers the fact that free-roaming cats endanger entire animal species to be “scaremongering”. It can be assumed that street cats are the “main culprits” among the four-legged friends because they have to get their own food. According to Schmitz, a castration requirement for outdoor cats and castration campaigns for street cats are the right way to reduce the population of the animals.

