Migrants, never had a foreign minister been seen uttering such threats: the Italy-France case

Yet this lady with a harlequin look (red and purple dress together) and withered that threatens Italy bears a surname of Italian origin, Catherine Colonna, perhaps pronounced in the French way, crippling it in Colonnà, but still denotes its origins. Indeed thisto the new Parisian SavonarolaMinister of Foreign Affairs, should remember her Corsican origins and not only do so when she was appointed (which is bad) ambassador to Italy from 2014 to 2017. Instead she only remembers her peasant origin in his urban ways and absolutely not in keeping with his diplomatic role.

Ms. Colonna has in fact openly threatened Italy on the issue of migrants in an interview with the Gaullist newspaper La Parisien and on the refusal to disembark at the Ocean Viking she trilled: “Italy’s decision is shocking because the European aid mechanisms and the sharing of the solidarity effort work. The press release with which Giorgia Meloni considers, speaking on our behalf, that it is up to France to welcome them, goes into total contradiction with what we said. These methods are not acceptable “.

When asked what the French thought they were doing, he then replied in an even more ramshackle way: “If Italy persists with this attitude there will be consequences. For our part, we have suspended the redistribution of migrants arriving from Italy and strengthened controls at the Franco-Italian borders. Rome must be recalled to its duty of humanity. In the hope that you understand the message. “

Perhaps the “consequences” that this choreography is afraid of Giovanna D’Arco in the sixteenth they will be in the limitation of the bad French cheeses and the tasteless – compared to ours – Burgundy wine, but this would be good for our country which has much better products. Or maybe the damsel threatens us with bombards and similar and perhaps then a nice international TSO would serve to restore at least the boundaries of good decency.

In any case never had a foreign minister been seen uttering such threats towards a state, Italy, not only neighboring but with which there are centuries of bilateral relations. Another thing that irritated Rome in this message is the taking for a ride of Italy’s call to “his duty of humanity”, Said by a nation, France, which secretly brings back to Italy the migrants it has accepted (usually brutally rejects them) during the day in favor of cameras.

Yes, because the border police across the Alps have been caught several times by Italian surveillance cameras playing this game in Ventimiglia. In an article today Libero points out how France – from June to October – has welcomed only 34 of the sixty thousand migrants arrived in Italy.

But why is France going crazy in this disproportionate way, exposing itself to a very bad international fool? In fact, Paris had initially accepted the agreement on the ship that Rome considers to be human traffickers. The fact is that Macron hoped that the terms of the affair would remain confidential, demonstrating once again his political but also human ignorance.

France did not foresee a trivial thing and that is to say that in the world of immediate information some Italian politician would (rightly) boast of the agreement by presenting it as a victory. And we are talking about the Lega and Matteo Salvini. Macron – who is under elections – has seen the world collapse on him: the opposition of Madame Marine Le Pen is in fact unleashed, and she has a third of Parliament.

At that point, when she was exposed, Paris had to make a loud voice. The point is that our cheese-loving cousins ​​must understand that “something has changed” compared to previous governments that went to Brussels hat in hand to sell off Italy. Just think of the Cat Mammone Paolo Gentiloni who when he was head of the executive only worked for his personal interests, damaging his country.

In fact, after his mandate at Palazzo Chigi, he found a comfortable post as Commissioner for the Economy in the EU, which is the equivalent of thirty denarii of historical memory. Then we want to talk about the perch folding seat that Brussels wants to give to Luigi Di Maio after he was out of work and fears the Vesuvian drink?

Now Giorgia Meloni certainly doesn’t need to haggle her future in Belgium and then finally it entirely serves our interests, that is, those of Italy, a very high task to which she was called by her people with the vote of last September 25th.

The migrant issue has two aspects, one political and the other institutional. The political one implies that Italy, and also Greece, Cyprus and Malta, cannot represent the borders of the EU alone, let’s forget for the moment the usual Spain that has parade to earn some more funds. This concept of borders must be very clear to the French cockerels.

And then there is a technical aspect, that is legislativeor, concerning the interpretation of international treaties governed by the Dublin agreements. So far it has been a one-way interpretation and that is, Italy takes everything from the point of view of being the landfill of Europe and this is what the new government has contested in Brussels and Paris, precisely because the agreements allow, like every law, interpretation. A third horn of the dilemma is inserted into all this, namely the humanitarian aspect. The same Pope francesco making a resounding endorsement, he declared that the weight of hospitality cannot rest entirely on Rome, but must be shared by Europe. Precisely. With all due respect to the hysterical minister with the backs stuck to the Quai d’Orsay for too long.

