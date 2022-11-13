Another incredible Joe Biden gaffe. The president of the United States, in Phnom Penh for the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), confused Cambodia with Colombia: a slip that has not gone unnoticed and has once again unleashed those on social media argues that the president of the United States is not entirely lucid, due to his advanced age.

Biden, in remarks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, thanks “the prime minister for Colombia” for his “leadership as ASEAN chair.” The ASEAN chair is the prime minister of Cambodia. pic.twitter.com/1vJDGP9ljI – RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 12, 2022

In reality, Biden’s was just a slip of the tongue, which he immediately corrected: “Now that we are back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we have achieved, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN president and for hosting us all, ”he said opening the summit, Reuters points out. Fox News instead told how, speaking to reporters, Biden said he was leaving for Colombia, before correcting himself with Cambodia shortly after.