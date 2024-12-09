A total of twelve autonomous communities will be at risk this Monday (yellow alert) due to snow, rain, waves and strong gusts of windespecially Asturias and Castilla y León, which will have a red alert for snowfall, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The snowfall will put Asturias and Palencia and León (Castilla y León) on red alert, where a snow accumulation in 24 hours of 40 centimeters, from 1,200 meters. To a lesser extent, snow will affect Huesta and Terual (Aragon), Cantabria, Lérida (Catalonia), Lugo (Galicia), Navarra, Álava (Basque Country), Burgos, Segovia and Soria (Castilla y León) and La Rioja, with accumulations which can reach five centimeters in 24 hours.

The rains will affect Asturias, Cantabria, Burgos (Castilla y León), Barcelona (Catalonia), Mallorca and Menorca (Balearic Islands), Navarra and the Basque Country, which will be on yellow alert due to rainfall that can accumulate up to 40 liters per square meter in twelve hours.

Strong gusts of wind

For their part, the Valencian Community, Catalonia, Castilla y León and the Balearic Islands will be at risk (yellow alert) due to gusts of wind that may reach 80 km/h. In turn, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Galicia, Murcia and the Valencian Community will be on yellow alert due to waves. This phenomenon will activate the orange alert in Cantabria, Catalonia and the Basque Country for waves that may reach six meters high.









In general, the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands will continue to be under the influence of an arctic air mass that, together with the approach of a Mediterranean storm, is expected to leave rainfall in large areas of the northern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, without being ruled out in Alborán.

The rains will be more abundant and persistent in the Cantabrian Sea, the Pyrenees and the north of the Iberian system. There will be moderate snowfall in large areas of the northern half of the peninsula, with it also being possible in the southeastern mountains. The elevation will be approximately 700/900 m, rising in the western half to 1,000/1,200 m. Significant accumulations are expected in the interior of the extreme north, especially in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountain range above 1,200 m. Cloudy intervals will predominate in the Canary Islandswith a low probability of weak and occasional rains in the north of the islands of greater relief.

Temperatures will continue to drop, moderately in the south of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. The frosts will affect most of the interior of the northern half and the southeast quadrant of the peninsula, becoming strong in the Pyrenees.

Finally, wind will blow from the north and northwest in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, which during the first half of the day will have strong intervals and very strong gusts in large areas of the northern and eastern thirds of the peninsula, the central mountains and the Balearic Islands. In the Canary Islands, moderate trade winds will also blow with strong intervals.