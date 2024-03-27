The day of his disappearance Edoardo Galli, the 17-year-old boy residing in Colico, in the province of Lecco, took a train to Milan. The young man, according to the news agency Handlewas identified through the surveillance cameras of the Central Station of the Lombardy capital.

Edoardo Galli was filmed in Milan after getting off the train, eating an ice cream and walking in front of some shops. Next to the boy, as the cameras show, there was also another person who has not yet been identified.

Although they reveal nothing about his intentions, the images confirm Edoardo Galli's first voluntary destination. Furthermore, the footage seems to exclude that the boy headed to Alta Valsassina, where searches by the police and some volunteers had been concentrated in recent days.

However, it is not yet clear where (and with whom) Edoardo Galli went after getting off the train in Milan. Meanwhile, the searches continue. Anyone who spots the boy or has a report to make in this regard is invited to contact the Colico police on the telephone number 0341.940106.