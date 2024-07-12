Juarez City.- The council approved this Friday an exhortation to the Undersecretary of Transportation to make improvements to the internal and external signage of buses and stops on the second trunk route, with the aim of providing clear and precise information to users.

She also called for the implementation of audio signage for people with visual disabilities, which would promote inclusion and accessibility in transport service communication, and for the improvement of signage that specifies the places assigned to people with disabilities, senior citizens and pregnant women.

The initiative was proposed by the Mobility Commission, made up of councilors Karla Michael Escalante Ramírez and Jorge Marcial Bueno Quiroz, both from the Nueva Alianza party, and Vanessa Mora de la O, from Morena. They said that although the stations are currently marked on the back, it would be useful to also mark them on the top for greater visibility.

In addition, there is a need to monitor drivers to ensure compliance with safety regulations, including respect for time and speed limits, for the benefit of users.

Councilwoman Escalante Ramírez reported that 103 observations were made regarding the transportation system, emphasizing the need for the conditions of bus stops and units to be the responsibility of the state government, not the municipal government.

This was during the 69th ordinary session of the Juarez City Council. In this regard, Santiago de la Peña, Secretary General of Government, regretted that the semi-mass transportation system still faces obstacles in the city, saying that “he regrets that there are still people looking to put obstacles in the way of this great transportation system.”

The official stressed that the state government is currently focused on stabilizing and perfecting the operation of BRT2, with a view to the prompt implementation of BRT1 in the coming months.

“We are talking about a decent and efficient transportation system, necessary for the people of Juarez,” said De la Peña.

He highlighted the historical importance of these government interventions, since mobility in Ciudad Juárez had not been modernized for more than 40 years.

De la Peña invited local councillors to actively collaborate in two crucial aspects: promoting a culture of respect for the restricted lane and improving urban infrastructure.

“We need the support of the road authority to avoid accidents that affect the frequency and quality of service,” he said. He also urged councillors to work on paving, patching and building sidewalks, highlighting the urgent need in some areas of the city.

The Secretary General concluded by calling for cooperation between all levels of government and the community to improve urban mobility. “We are part of the solution, not the problem,” he stressed, emphasizing the importance of focusing on concrete benefits for citizens, beyond political differences.