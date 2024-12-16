The technological index par excellence, the Nasdaq 100, has had an excellent year for its stock price. With just a few sessions left until the end of 2024, the index has seen a rise of 31% for the year and is trading at 22,010 points, above its counterpart and main global reference: the S&P 500. And this Friday, the Nasdaq announced a new change in the composition of the index with three new signings: MicroStrategy, Palantir Tecnologies and Axon Enterprises. The three technology firms will see their effective entry before the market opens, in the session on Monday, December 23. While in this reconfiguration of the index, Illumina, Super Micro Computer and Moderna say goodbye to this stock market. Not all of them celebrated this Monday on the stock market, since while MicroStrategy rose around 4.5% mid-session, Palantir was trading with falls of 4% and Axon fell around 1%.

MicroStrategy and its commitment to Bitcoin

At the close of the European session, MicroStrategy appreciated on the news. Investors are particularly interested in the company’s stock of Bitcoin. The software generating company was born in the era dotcom, and since 2020 he has chosen to buy the original cryptocurrency as a form of investment. Just this Monday, the firm acquired, for the sixth consecutive time in 2024, 1.5 billion dollars in Bitcoin, which leaves its total possession of the cryptoactive at 45 billion dollars, according to what they say from Bloomberg.

From Bloomberg They consider that the entry of this firm into the index of the 100 most important technology companies in the US represents institutional acceptance of the controversial co-founder of the firm, Michael Saylor, who has been harshly criticized for his commitment to this type of digital assets, while the investors have swept the firm with purchases, which accumulates a 562% increase this year. Currently, this represents $100.17 billion in capitalization. Saylor’s plan seems to not stop there, but is expected to boost his purchases by at least $2.1 billion in crypto assets, according to James Seyffart, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

On the other hand, Palantir Technologies and Axon Enterprises fell on the stock market during this first session of the week, after having made gains during the last day of last week. Palantir is also a software company specialized in big dataalthough it managed to gain 4% this Friday, this day it lost the advance obtained and was trading below the levels at which that session began. Of the three, this is the firm with the highest market capitalization: 166,464 million dollars. Meanwhile, Axon, a generator of technology and military weapons products, which rose 1.4%, although in the last day, it also gave in to the European close. This creative firm of taser It has a capitalization of 47,074 million dollars, higher than the total capital of Super Micro and Illumina, of 21,300 and 22,820 million, respectively.