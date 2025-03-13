03/13/2025



Updated at 11:34 p.m.





Great triumph of Betis before him Vitoria de Guimaraes by 0-4 in the second leg of the round of 16 Conference League. The team trained by Manuel Pellegrini is already in the quarterfinals of the continental competition.

With a double of Bakambu The rest time was reached and in the course of the second half marked the Betic team twice with the firm of Antony and Isco.

The former Betic soccer player Angel Cuéllar Value the meeting that took place this Thursday in Portugal.