This Friday, Once Caldas took a giant step towards its first qualification to the final stages of the League since 2018. They beat Deportes Tolima 2-1 in Manizales, on matchday 15 of the championship.

The team led by Hernán Darío Herrera reached 28 points and is virtually classified for home runs, something it has not achieved since the second half of 2018. By the way, He took away from Tolima an undefeated record of 13 dates. They had not lost since the first date (1-2 against Fortaleza in Ibagué).

Dayro Moreno remains without scoring since he reached the record of top scorer in the League. Three games have passed since goal 225, but this Friday he showed collective spirit and scored the first goal of the game, scored by youth Jhon Deivy Araújo. Ecuadorian Billy Arce scored the other. Carlos Cortés discounted.

Tolima's defeat this Friday also left a change of leader: the new leader is Atlético Bucaramanga, which this Saturday will play against the needy Deportivo Cali at the Alfonso López stadium.

Another that was very close to qualifying was Deportivo Pereira, which reached 27 points after drawing 1-1 against Envigado. Yesus Cabrera, with a penalty, had put Leonel Álvarez's team ahead. Yeison Moreno, who had put his hand in for the maximum penalty, took revenge and scored the final tie.

Daniel Cataño celebrates his goal with Millonarios. Photo:Nestor Gomez. TIME Share

Results of date 15

Millionaires 3-1 Santa Fe

Envigado 1-1 Pereira

National 1-2 Fortress

Once Caldas 2-1 Tolima

The rest of the date

Saturday

Golden Eagles vs. Pasture (4 pm)

Bucaramanga vs. Cali (6:10 pm)

America vs. Junior (8:20 pm)

Sunday

Patriots vs. Alliance (4 pm)

Jaguars vs. Medellin (6:10 pm)

Equity vs. Boyacá Chicó (8:20 pm)

League standings

