Apple is working on the development of a foldable 18.8-inch iPad without folds that could be presented in 2028, according to various unofficial reports. This product would be part of the next major update of the line of hardware from the company, which will also include a foldable iPhone and a new model of smartphone thinner and more affordable.

Mark Gurman, columnist for Bloombergclaims that Apple designers have created several prototypes of the device with a “nearly invisible” fold that offers an experience similar to having two iPad Pros joined together. Emphasize that the gadget It would be “advanced enough to run macOs and iPadOS applications.” It would integrate an 18.8-inch screen and would have compatibility with peripherals such as the Apple Pencil or the Magic Keyboard.

How to know which iPad to buy? (And which ones to avoid) The new iPads are here. We analyze Apple’s current range to help you decide which of the tablets Apple is the best for you.

The largest iPad model currently available features a display 13 inches. Gurman points out that the idea of ​​developing a device with double the screen is not new in the industry. The folding computer Lenovo Yoga Book 9i It is equipped with two 13.3-inch OLED panels. Despite this, the journalist assures that Apple’s proposal would differ from the rest by incorporating a single piece of flexible glass that would completely eliminate the hinge.

A report of The Wall Street Journal It also refers to the possible development of a foldable iPad. He adds that the big tech based in Cupertino, California, is also designing a bendable iPhone and a new model of smartphone ultra-thin with a thickness reduced by up to 8 millimeters, compared to the current generation. The latter “is intended to be cheaper than the iPhone Pro and would have a simplified camera system to reduce costs,” according to the newspaper. Apple’s foldable phone is expected to be announced in 2026, although its marketing would begin a year later.

Apple needs to explore new market niches

Both media agree that Apple is accelerating its foray into the foldable device sector due to the drop in sales of its products. smartphones and tablets. Research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants has adjusted its sales outlook for the 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro. The firm estimated in May that these devices would reach close to 10 million units sold this year. Now he estimates that the figure will not exceed 6.7 million. He argues that the technical capabilities of these products do not justify their high price.

Apple reported a few months ago that iPhone sales fell 10.5% during the second quarter. The decline was reduced to 0.3% year-on-year between July and August thanks to the inclusion of various functions based on artificial intelligence in its ecosystem. However, the company continues to experience difficulties competing with Chinese manufacturers.

Foldable phones remain a niche category. The consulting firm Counterpoint estimates that they represent 5% of the world market for smartphones range premium. Samsung is the leader with a 63% share. The segment is progressing, but not yet consolidated. Shipments of these devices reached more than 21 million units last year. The amount is 3.2% lower than what was recorded in 2022. In the next three years, deliveries are expected to increase to 48.1 million.