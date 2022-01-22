What are the reasons for the separation between Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi? Here is a reconstruction leaked on social networks

In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Michelle Hunziker And Tomaso Trussardi that has left the world of the web speechless. Following the press release in which the couple has formalized their separation, now the reasons of the break. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

For a few days now on social media we have been talking about Michelle Hunziker and Tommaso Trussardi. The two found themselves in the center of the gossip because of them break up after ten years of relationship. But what are the reasons that prompted the presenter and the designer to put a definitive point on their love story? Here are all the details.

After ten years of relationship, Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi put up with theirs marriage. To give theannouncement they were themselves through a press release. These are theirs words:

After 10 years together, we have decided to change our life plan. We are committed to continuing the growth path of our wonderful girls with love and friendship. Our separation will remain a common and private path. No further comments will follow in respect of our family’s privacy. Michelle and Tomaso.

However, while on the part of those directly concerned there is only so much silence regarding any clarification, from one reconstruction published by Michela Proietti some emerge clues on the reasons for the breakup. To get a complete picture of the situation, we should go back to a year and a half ago when i problems have begun to be born.

Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi: distance and incompatible projects

Over the last period Tomaso Trussardi and Michelle have lived a little distant: the designer was often spotted in Bergamo while the presenter remained in Milan for work and family needs. Furthermore, there also seem to be among the causes incompatible projects and the different lifestyle too different.

It’s not all. There are also new passions that have recently entered the life of Eros Ramazzotti’s ex-wife, for example that of martial arts. The Christmas holidays this year that the two have spent apart. Probably just that event represented the drop that broke the camel’s back.