US sports compact Ex-NBA star Kemp arrested, important comeback win for Draisaitl
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Ex-NBA star Kemp arrested
According to US media reports, six-time NBA all-star Shawn Kemp has been arrested in connection with a shooting. As ESPN reports, the 53-year-old was taken to a prison in Pierce County (Washington State) after an incident on Wednesday (local time). According to US reports, Kemp was released on Thursday, initially no charges should be brought against him.
Earlier, according to the Tacoma police, there had apparently been an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles near a shopping center, during which shots were fired. No injuries were reported, one of the cars is said to have fled the scene.
Kemp played 14 seasons in the NBA. Eight of them for the Seattle Supersonics, where he also played with former German international Detlef Schrempf.
35 points from the Wagners not enough for Magic in NBA
A total of 35 points from Franz and Moritz Wagner were not enough for the Orlando Magic to win the NBA. The 124:129 against the Utah Jazz was the third defeat in a row in the best basketball league in the world. The team only has theoretical chances to participate in the play-in tournament for the playoffs. Franz Wagner had 24 points, his older brother had 11 points and 6 rebounds.
At the top of the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-113. The Bucks are without Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has problems on his hand, for the second straight game. Bobby Portis was the best pitcher of the evening with 28 points.
Meanwhile, without their suspended star Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies won the home game against defending champions Golden State Warriors 131-110. The top scorer of the game was Steph Curry with 29 points for Golden State. Morant is said to be missing at least three more games for brandishing a gun at a nightclub while streaming the whole thing live on the internet himself.
Important comeback win for Draisaitl
Pioneering comeback victory for Leon Draisaitl and his Edmonton Oilers in the NHL: despite being 2-0 down after the first third, the German ice hockey star and his team still won 3-2 at the Boston Bruins. The victory against the Eastern Conference leaders, who had previously won ten games in a row, set the Oilers up for the playoffs in the North American professional league.
In Boston, Draisaitl set up Darnell Nurse’s winning goal with 4:49 left. Edmonton is sixth in the West, while Draisaitl remains second in the scorer’s standings with 97 points behind teammate Connor McDavid.
The Buffalo Sabers around striker John-Jason Peterka conceded a bitter defeat in the 4:10 against the Dallas Stars – despite Peterka’s two assists. Tim Stützle also contributed two assists to the 5:4 of the Ottawa Senators at the Seattle Kraken – to the chagrin of Seattle’s goalie Philipp Grubauer, who was able to fend off 26 of the 31 shots on his goal.
