A six-year-old boy lost his life on Tuesday morning in Mexico City.

The authorities reported his death in front of the building where he lived, on Insurgentes Avenue in the Tabacalera neighborhood of the Aztec capital.

The minor fell from a third floor. The community notified the authorities, who went to the scene. Police uniforms and paramedics when they arrived they found him no vital signs.

He would have died instantly from the injuries caused.

(It may interest you: She traveled to the UK to see her internet boyfriend and was murdered).

“According to the first reports and what was seen by the video surveillance cameras, the minor looked out the window to observe the arrival of his parents at the home, when he did not hold on and fell,” reported the Secretariat of Citizen Security through a statement.

The experts cordoned off the area to carry out the removal of the body, collect the evidence and conduct the corresponding interviews that will serve to clarify the situation.

According to information known by local media, the investigations try to clarify if the child was accompanied or, if not, he remained alone in the apartment waiting for his parents.

Thus, it will be analyzed in what conditions he lived or who cared for him.

(Read more: Nun convicted of stealing nearly $1 million to use for gambling.)

6-YEAR-OLD BOY DIES WHEN FALLING FROM A THIRD FLOOR IN CDMX

A six-year-old minor fell from a third-floor window of a building located on Avenida Insurgentes, in Colonia Tabacalera in the Cuauhtémoc City Hall of CDMX. pic.twitter.com/uDVpyyZbXt – Digital News Morelos (@DigitaMorelos) February 8, 2022

“The police gave notice to the agent of the Public Ministry, for the corresponding expert services and the investigations of the case,” the authorities concluded.

At the moment, the family has not commented on the death of the child.

(Also: Coronadengue: they report a case of simultaneous dengue and covid infection).

More news

– Video: scandal in the Premier by a West Ham defender who kicks cats.

– The mystery of the dismembered feet found on beaches in Canada and the US.

– Ten buildings that have completely moved in Colombia and the world.

– ‘I was raped in the metaverse’: the complaint made by a Meta Horizon user.

– Ricardo Quevedo was hospitalized: ‘The health that sometimes takes its toll’.

Trends WEATHER