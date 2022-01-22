The discussion on the future of mobility is an increasingly topical issue. The energy transition is gaining momentum, with governments and institutions ready to push car manufacturers towards zero-emission solutions with shorter deadlines. So will it be goodbye to diesel and petrol engines? There is no certainty about the future but in the meantime there are those who continue technological development and seem to have found a revolutionary solution that could keep thermal engines alive. This is the Astron Omega 1, a rotary engine developed by the American start-up Astron Aerospace which works with a principle similar to that of the Wankel but which would have solved several critical issues of the unit invented by Felix Wankel in 1932.

In fact, in the case of this motor there is no need to have a central rotor or even the sealing bands, thus greatly simplifying the operation of the unit. But how Astron Omega 1 works? This small powerplant has divided the phases of the classic four-stroke engine into two independent combustion chambers by applying four rotors, two placed at the front end for the intake and compression processes and another two at the rear end for combustion and exhaust. The two independent rooms were then divided by a pre-chamber equipped with two rotary disc valves. The unit is particularly efficient, with high efficiency and very low energy dispersion. To this must be added a simplified lubrication process of the components which also contributes to a reduction in emissions.

The engine Omega 1 is particularly light, weighing only 15.8 kg and is capable of delivering a power of 160 HP and 23 kgm. This engine also boasts a speed of use that varies from 1000 rpm up to 25,000 rpm. It also offers the possibility of being modular, allowing you to apply in series another unit capable of doubling the power to 320 hp. A truly revolutionary solution that boasts several components already patented but whose application has not yet been detailed. It could be a solution suitable for the world of motorcycles but until the first example is built we have to be content with computer simulations. To better understand how this small and wondrous engine works, you can take a look at the explanatory video we left you above.