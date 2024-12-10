Liverpool’s victory in Montilivi left a bittersweet taste in the local ranks. Girona competed like never before, showing their face until the end, but a penalty decided the English victory and left Míchel’s team on the brink of elimination in the Champions League.

“In the end we competed head-to-head and we had our chances, but they have a very good goalkeeper. “We have to accept defeat and move forward,” Alejandro Francés pointed out as soon as he finished.

Alexander French

“In the end we competed face to face and we had our options”

The Girona full-back described the match as “very open.” “Liverpool is a very dynamic team with a great attack, we had to control their counterattacks above all and I think we have done that.”

Finally, Francés admitted the “deficit” when it came to transforming the chances generated by Girona. “We are training him and we are sure that the goals are going to come, the important thing was to have chances and we have had them,” he recalled.





Read also

Alex Rodriguez Sanchez

This aspect was also the common thread minutes after Míchel’s press conference. “In 4 of the 6 Champions League games we have not been able to change and that is a problem, it is a complicated situation,” he began.

The man from Madrid continued along the same lines. “We have had many games without a goal and we have to change in this sense because in this way to win a point you have to play a perfect defensive game,” he lamented.

Michel

“The results have never affected my mood”

“The lack of a goal is penalizing us especially against rivals of the level of Liverpool or Real Madrid, because being behind on the scoreboard makes everything uphill. On the other hand, if you score and you get the score in favor, you have that energy that makes the efforts go in the best way,” he concluded on this matter.

Regarding his emotional state, Míchel said he was “fine.” “The results have never influenced my mood, I enjoyed the game and I think the people did too, we competed,” he boasted.

With the defeat, Montilivi’s team is on the verge of elimination from the Champions League. He has two games left, against Milan and Arsenal, to work the miracle. “We are going to compete and enjoy these games. We will try to seek victory in both to reach 9 points and we will see if we are left out. We will try,” he emphasized.