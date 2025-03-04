Pedro Ruiz gets wet and believe if ‘Anora’ really deserves the Oscar for best film: “To the delicate audience …”

The presenter has been very clear about whether Sean Baker’s feature film had to win the golden statuette instead of other productions such as ‘The Brutalist’ or ‘Coclave’





The 2025 Oscar Awards is the most important cinema event. And it is to get the golden statuette It is the dream of any person dedicated to this profession. This last Sunday, March 3 ‘Anora’ and Sean Baker achieved it and made history.

The independent feature film took the awards in the categories of Best film, address, assembly, script and main actress. And it is that the story of a stripper (Mikey Madison) who marries the son of a Russian oligarch (Mark Eydelshteyn) has managed to convince Hollywood. But what do the public think?

The truth is that ‘Anora’ has generated criticism of all kinds. There are spectators who value it positively and highlight the role of the protagonists. Instead, there are those who consider Sean Baker’s idea is a Authentic “disappointment” And they assure that it is “the saddest comedy of all time”, so it should have stayed behind ‘The Brutalist’ or ‘conclave’.

One of the people who has talked about the feature film has been Pedro Ruiz. The humorist is passionate about cinema and whenever he can see and enjoy the novelties on the billboard. At the time he already exposed his point of view on ‘Anora’. Now, the well -known presenter has pronounced again and He has said if the Oscar really deserves for the best film or not.









Pedro Ruiz, very clear about whether ‘Anora’ is a deserving of the Oscar

In his X profile, Pedro Ruiz has been wet and shared with his followers His true opinion about ‘Anora’. The television presenter has not silenced and said if Sean Baker’s feature film should win the golden statuette.

Anora is a movie with truth. The world portrait moves as it counts. The public ‘delicate’ may not like but deserves the Oscar. – Pedro Ruiz (@Elpedoruiz) March 3, 2025

«It’s a movie with truth. The world that portrays it moves as it tells. The public ‘delicate’ may not like it, but deserves the Oscar», He said.