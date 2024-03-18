Interpolone of the most important bands on the American rock scene, returns to Peru as part of their Latin American tour in commemoration of 22 years of 'Turn on the Bright Lights' and the 20 years of 'Antics', their first two albums with which they rose to fame worldwide. This long-awaited concert, in which they will sing their greatest hits such as 'Untitled, 'The New', 'Obstacle 2', 'Evil', 'Slow Hands', 'C'mere', among many others, will take place in Coast 21located on the Costa Verde, in San Miguel.

Paul Banksguitarist, bassist and vocalist of the group, spoke with The Republic from Berlin and told us his opinion about Peruvian fans, the songs that cannot be missed in his concerts, his influences on music, and many other things that will serve as a warm-up for the long-awaited show that he will offer. Interpol in Peru.

– 22 years have passed since 'Turn on the Bright Lights' and 20 since 'Antics' and they come to Peru to celebrate with all their fans. What does Peru mean for Interpol?

I think, speaking for the entire group, it is one of the places where the fans are most lively. They have received us very well there and with a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm and we always have a great time. I think that also for those in the group who are 'foodies' (food lovers), especially Daniel (Kessler, founder, guitarist, keyboardist and composer of Interpol), it is a very special place for food. I would really like to surf there, but I haven't tried it yet.

– Of these 2 albums, which made Interpol a band known and respected worldwide, which song do you enjoy playing live?

For me, one of my favorite songs to play live is 'The New'. I think we all like to play 'Specialist' these days. It's fun because we rarely touch it. I also like to play 'Leif Erikson'.

– You came to our country on various occasions in recent years, what is the topic that you consider makes the Peruvian public explode, that you play the first chord and feel the passion of the people?

People quite like 'Slow Hands'. I mean, when the end of 'PDA' comes there is a lot of enthusiasm, but I think the beginning of 'Slow Hands' is where the audience gets very excited.

-When Interpol was created, did you imagine the success they would achieve with their first two albums?

No, I didn't think about that, but I did think that when Sam (Fogarino, Interpol drummer since 2000) arrived, I felt that nothing was missing. That, in terms of talent, I wasn't going to find more talented people and, at a time, when I had faith in myself, I felt that we had the potential to be a great group.

Paul Bans, Sam Fogarino and Daniel Kessler make up the American gang Interpol. Photo: floodmagazine.com

I know that talent has nothing to do with success, you also need to have a lot of luck and other circumstances, but for me the level of success was not very important. I feel now that we can play music and write good music, and with this I perceive that I can have a lot of fun and dedicate myself totally to this, because I am not wasting my time, there is no other group that I could find that would be better than these three individuals. I had a lot of faith in us, but that didn't mean I thought we were going to be very successful.

– Did you get together to have fun making music and success fell of its own weight?

Well, I think it was more than just for fun. I think that, as artists, it is something necessary, it is like a need for self-expression and I think that yes, it was more of a passion. I think we were all happy not to pursue other careers, not to pursue a master's degree, for example.

I left my job at a magazine because it took too much time. So, the four of us (along with Carlos Dengler, bassist who retired from the group in 2010) were ready to dedicate our lives to this, but without any guarantee. So I say this is more than doing it for fun, it's a vocation.

– Taking into account the time that passed between these albums and 'The Other Side of Make-Believe', how do you think Interpol evolved?

I believe that evolution lies in remaining satisfied in what one is doing, in what comes out of people, such as our music. To be a little more specific, I feel that it has been important to be more economical with my words and with the guitar notes and to be more 'minimal', to let Daniel's guitar do the talking more.

But that doesn't mean it's necessarily an evolution that we are more 'minimal'. I don't necessarily see that as evolution, rather, the important thing is to stay in touch with the passion of music and have fun. I think that evolution is in that, that we have not died as a group, that we continue, that is evolution.

– What are the main musical influences that shaped Interpol's sound over the years?

I think that's also something we don't talk about. I believe that in everyone's DNA there are things like Pink Floyd. Maybe the universal influences would be groups like The Beatles, The Cure, Radiohead, Velvet Underground. For Carlos, Joy División and New Order were super important.

Interpol will go on a Latin American tour to celebrate the anniversaries of their first albums. Photo: Instagram Interpol

Sam and I count the Pixies as a big influence. For everyone, I think except Carlos, Blonde Redhead and Sonic Youth. For me, Nirvana. There are many groups and, as time goes by, since I have listened exclusively to hip hop for 20 years and Daniel like him has his stuff, then I think the influences change with the passage of time.

But, in our beginnings, we were not a group that said 'let's do post punk', nor did we talk about 'let's not do that because it doesn't sound like our influences'. We write music, that's why it bothered me a lot that they talked to us so much about Joy Division and post punk. Now I understand it well, but at that moment it was like 'I think we sound like us'.

I think these kids are very talented and we are doing something totally original, I think, and we are not talking about influences. I think that Carlos did want, conceptually, to have the influence of New Order in the music. But for the rest it wasn't something that we said 'we want to show an influence'.

– Is Interpol currently working on a new album?

Daniel is always writing and I think so, we are going to start writing new music soon.

– Finally, I would like you to invite all Interpol fans to this great concert that they will offer in May.

Hello to all the fans in Peru, I hope to see you at our concert in May, when we will play with Interpol for all of you.