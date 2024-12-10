In Ireland we find one of the most famous medieval castles in the world, since there are countless ghostly stories about this place. Located in County Offaly, just outside Roscrea, Leap Castle He is known for his links with paranormal phenomena. Although several people claim to have had terrifying experiences there, it still remains one of the favorite destinations in the country, only for the bravest.

The O’Carroll massacre

Leap Castle was originally built by the O’Carroll dynasty, one of the most powerful families in the region. It is known that for centuries of its history, this place was the scene of numerous fights and betrayals, which is believed to have also contributed to its reputation as haunted.

It is said that during a power struggle within this family, one of the brothers stabbed another, who was a priest, while a mass was being celebrated. Since then, several people claim to have seen him hanging around the now known, “bloody chapel“.

But the horror does not end there, since there are more stories about this place. One has also heard of the “Red Lady“. According to legends, it was the wife of the O’Carrolls, who was also murdered and it is believed that her spirit is still in the castle. Those who claim to have seen her describe her dressed in red and carrying with her an aura of despair and sadness. .

The horror room

Inside Leap Castle there is an area, which they describe as the most haunted of all. Known as “The Room of Terror“, it is believed that thousands of prisoners were tortured and murdered there and you can still hear them. True or not, brave people who have had the opportunity to visit this area at night claim to have felt strange presences.

Is the castle still haunted?

Although in 1970 a australian exorcist bought the property to scare away the spirits, the scary stories about this place still continue. To this day, this castle continues to attract the most curious and those who want to live paranormal experiences.

And although it is currently private property, visiting is allowed, making it an essential stop if you are traveling to Ireland and want to see if it is still haunted or not on your own.