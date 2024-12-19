This past Wednesday, Girona’s shareholders meeting approved a record budget of 113 million. The club, modest recently, is growing by leaps and bounds, but the team is not following the exponential evolution that began last season, not only because of the classification, a utopian challenge compared to the previous campaign, but because of the game, stagnant and more languid this course.

The idea of ​​the game is not touched on, once again the main argument of Míchel’s team this Friday in Montilivi against Valladolid. The problem is that the mechanisms are not so well oiled. “The game the other day in Mallorca left me worried. We have to change things, it is reality. We have to work a lot. We have to play more aggressively. We played slow in attack. We have not shown our best version many times. “I haven’t found the key for the players to connect on the field,” the Girona coach explained the team’s ills, who has Oriol Romeu out due to suspension and Tsygankov due to injury, but has Yangel Herrera back.

The Vallecas coach assumes his “responsibility”, ensuring that he has “made self-criticism”, and from there he asks his pupils to take “a step forward to have a collective mentality at all times.” “In risky situations it is more difficult to play collectively, you only look out for yourself,” added the Madrid native, who regretted having “played many games without being able to train” due to the demands of the calendar.

The duel against the Valladolid team will mark the closing of a historic year. Míchel gives the team “a high grade” in 2024, but “lower than in 2023” and hopes for “a better 2025.” The Vallecano assured that the match is “key because it comes after three games without winning” and that he never looks at “the classification” when analyzing a rival.

Míchel, with his players in a Girona training session. David Borrat / EFE

Pucela arrives much more rushed, in the relegation zone, with the club in the process of being sold and with Diego Cocca as the new coach, dismissed by Paulo Pezzolano due to poor results. “Since we don’t have reference games this week, we have focused on ourselves. He is a coach who wants to have the ball and press high,” he indicated about what he senses the new Valladolid led by the Argentine coach, a former Mexican coach, will do.

Before the match in Mallorca, the coach ventured to say that the objective was to qualify for Europe, but after the defeat in Son Moix he doubted the continental challenge. “For me we have a squad to be in Europe, but we don’t have a team now to be in Europe. Our best version is to be on top. Now I don’t get the feeling that we can fight for Europe,” he analyzed his current feelings on the matter.

Míchel repeated that the minimum requirement is to be in the First Division to “continue growing” and revealed that the club asked him to “be among the top ten in the League.” “A fan has to see if he is represented and proud of how the shirt is defended. If you only look at the result I would be worried. We have to look further and no fan can doubt the club’s project,” he concluded with a reflection on what, in his opinion, the feeling of the Girona parish should be.