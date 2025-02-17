The right side Héctor Fort is the great novelty in the eleven that Hansi Flick presents to try to make his team overcome to Rayo Vallecano and face the First Division leadership. The German makes the canterano enter the position that Jules Koundé almost always occupies, which has played practically everything.

As for the Flick Defense Center, it opts for the couple that was a fixed in the first section of the season, the composed of Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez. As far as Frenkie de Jong does again, Frenkie de Jong passes in front of Marc Casadó.

In the center of the Jong field he wins the game again to Marc Casadó

The Dutch has earned the coach’s confidence. Pedri and also Gavi will accompany him, again. Up the triplet Lamine Yamal-Raphinha-Lewandowski will look to increase its spectacular numbers.

Theses the complete eleven of FC Barcelona: Szczesny, Fort, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde, de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski.