Next title for Real Madrid: Led by the new world footballer Vinícius Junior, the Spanish top club has won the Fifa Intercontinental Cup. The Royals easily beat CF Pachuca from Mexico 3-0 (1-0) at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Vinícius first prepared Kylian Mbappe’s opening goal (37th) and then finally made everything clear with his converted penalty kick. Rodrygo also scored for the favorite with a remarkable shot.

In front of 67,249 spectators in the final stadium of the 2022 World Cup, with national player Antonio Rüdiger in the starting line-up, Real were clearly superior from the start without having to put in any particular effort. And so coach Carlo Ancelotti was able to replace attacker Mbappé, who had just gotten fit for the game after a thigh injury, in the middle of the second half to protect himself. Vinícius, who was named FIFA World Player of the Year for the first time on Tuesday, still had chances to score at least two more goals. Pachuca, winners of the CONCACAF Champions Cup for the national champions of North and Central America, looked overwhelmed most of the time.

Shortly before Christmas, Madrid won their fifth title this year. The traditional club had previously triumphed against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and Real also secured the Spanish championship as well as the European and Spanish Super Cup. Ancelotti won his 15th title with Real – making the Italian the most successful coach in the club’s history. The Intercontinental Cup is largely what is left of the once small Club World Cup that has now been blown up into a mega event next summer : a tournament of the winners of the six continental master competitions. Real were set for the final.