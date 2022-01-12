The National Center of Meteorology expected the country to be affected by an air depression next week and expected rain, and continued, “Today’s weather is clear to partly cloudy in general, and humid at night until Friday morning on some coastal and interior areas, with a chance of fog formation,” noting that the winds It will be southeast to northwest, light to moderate in speed, with speed ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that the weather tomorrow will remain partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times on the islands and the sea, while temperatures tend to rise slightly, becoming humid at night until next Saturday morning in some coastal and interior areas, pointing out that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly light. To moderate speed, sometimes active, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 35 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves sometimes in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center confirmed that the country will be affected, as of next Saturday, by a shallow air depression from the southwest, accompanied by moist easterly winds with an upper air current extending from the west, and accompanied by a cold air mass and a flow of clouds from the Red Sea towards the country at intervals interspersed with some cumulus rainy clouds. The center expected that dusty and partly cloudy weather will prevail on Saturday, gradually becoming cloudy in the afternoon and evening over some eastern and northern regions, islands and the sea, especially with the chance of rain.

The center stated that, from Sunday to next Wednesday, the weather will be cloudy over separate areas of the country, with convective clouds, accompanied by rain at intervals accompanied by lightning and thunder, especially over the eastern and northern regions, and extending over some western, coastal and island regions. in temperatures.

He pointed out that the winds will be moderate to active, with speed and strong at times, especially with cumulus clouds, and they will raise dust and dust, which will reduce the horizontal visibility, while the sea will be moderate to turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman, especially with cumulus clouds.

According to the center, the current month of January is characterized by a decrease in temperatures, as the weather is moderate during the day and cold during the night in general.

He pointed out that over the course of the past week, 29 flights of rain seeding flights were carried out for the weather conditions, during which 466 nano canisters were used, 465 Ghaith torches, in addition to 85 torches of ground generators.

Chance to be fog

The National Center of Meteorology stated that the region is affected during the month of January by a number of transient surface air depressions from west to east, and the extension of the Red Sea depression, and sometimes the presence of these depressions is accompanied by an extension of an upper air depression, which leads to the multiplication of clouds over the country on some days. , with the fall of rain.

He added that the country is witnessing an activity of northwesterly winds (called the North winds), which raise sand and dust on the interior, especially the open areas. These winds also cause sea waves to rise in the Arabian Gulf.

He explained that the relative humidity increases, especially in the early morning, which creates the opportunity for fog and light fog to form, and the rate of fog incidence increases in the interior regions.



