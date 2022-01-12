Successes of the away team in the two matches valid for the 13th day. Davis drags Allianz, Dinamo is rampant in the second half in Bologna with 5 men in double figures
CREMONA-TRIESTE 75-80
The law of the former. And above all of the latest arrival. +2 Cremona with 100 seconds left, an 8-0 partial from Trieste signed by Davis-Mian decides a very tight match. Without Banks and Fernandez, and with Konate still in precarious conditions after Covid, Allianz becomes the 3rd force in the league behind Milan and Bologna. He wins after an inactivity lasting 24 days (last match played on December 19th with Olimpia) and does so away, where he hadn’t found the 2 points since the beginning of November. The protagonist is Cory Davis, American play in the fourth game with Trieste, impregnable especially in the second half (13 points) and decisive in the final together with Fabio Mian, who was the captain of Cremona last season. His triple of 73-76 at 75 ” from the siren, followed by another bomb, by Davis -and who else-, for the definitive knockout of Cremona. To whom a super Harris is not enough to repeat the victory against Sassari last Sunday: the hosts thus waste a golden opportunity to break the slums of the standings again. Maximum balance in the first 20 ‘, where coach Legovich, who replaces Ciani (still positive at Covid) raises Deangeli in the quintet and relies on Delia (13 points in the 1st half). Fear, but nothing more, for Spaniard who beats his head falling to the ground after a rebound in the second quarter. In the second half Davis takes Allianz by the hand, who also finds intensity in defense (the best in Serie A with 66.5 points conceded on average) closing the 3rd quarter ahead 59-68, maximum advantage. Cremona is reborn thanks to Harris (seasonal record of equal points), but the final is all of Davis, seasoned by the triple assassin of Mian who definitively closes the games.
Cremona: Harris 22, Pecchia 12, Cournooh and Dime 8
Trieste: Davis 23, Mian 15, Delia 13
FORTITUDO-SASSARI 84-103
External shot of Sassari that remedies the knockout suffered in Cremona passing well in Bologna. The Dinamo of coach Bucchi, after a -10 in the second quarter, takes over the match before the interval with the killer shots of Logan, the usual great director, and of Bendzius, then in the second half it stretches easy while the Fortitudo misses a lot and pays an unwatchable defense on the perimeter. With 5 men in double figures led by the Robinson-Mekowulu couple in the primacy of individual scores, Sassari can control the messy and confused return of Bologna that from 15 ‘onwards is disunited with too many unrealistic plays. The dynamism of Totè and some flashes of Frazier are not enough to replace Groselle’s empty evening (only one shot in the whole match) and the decline of Benzing, hero against Varese. Now Sassari is back to breathe while Fortitudo is still entangled in the bottom of the table.
Fortitudo Bologna: T.ote 17, Aradori and Frazier 15
Sassari: Mekowulu and Robinson 20, Logan and Bendzius 18
January 12, 2022 (change January 12, 2022 | 23:19)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#Trieste #Sassari #recoveries #Cremona #Fortitudo
Leave a Reply