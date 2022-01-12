CREMONA-TRIESTE 75-80

The law of the former. And above all of the latest arrival. +2 Cremona with 100 seconds left, an 8-0 partial from Trieste signed by Davis-Mian decides a very tight match. Without Banks and Fernandez, and with Konate still in precarious conditions after Covid, Allianz becomes the 3rd force in the league behind Milan and Bologna. He wins after an inactivity lasting 24 days (last match played on December 19th with Olimpia) and does so away, where he hadn’t found the 2 points since the beginning of November. The protagonist is Cory Davis, American play in the fourth game with Trieste, impregnable especially in the second half (13 points) and decisive in the final together with Fabio Mian, who was the captain of Cremona last season. His triple of 73-76 at 75 ” from the siren, followed by another bomb, by Davis -and who else-, for the definitive knockout of Cremona. To whom a super Harris is not enough to repeat the victory against Sassari last Sunday: the hosts thus waste a golden opportunity to break the slums of the standings again. Maximum balance in the first 20 ‘, where coach Legovich, who replaces Ciani (still positive at Covid) raises Deangeli in the quintet and relies on Delia (13 points in the 1st half). Fear, but nothing more, for Spaniard who beats his head falling to the ground after a rebound in the second quarter. In the second half Davis takes Allianz by the hand, who also finds intensity in defense (the best in Serie A with 66.5 points conceded on average) closing the 3rd quarter ahead 59-68, maximum advantage. Cremona is reborn thanks to Harris (seasonal record of equal points), but the final is all of Davis, seasoned by the triple assassin of Mian who definitively closes the games.