The passage of isolated depression at high levels (Dana) has caused great havoc in different cities of Spain, as there have been five people dead, three missing, destruction in the streets and flooding in homesaccording to the Spanish media ‘As’.

Regarding this, in recent days its impact has decreased and it is said that the worst of the weather phenomenon is over this Monday, September 4, with some showers and storms in areas of the center and the northwest of the peninsula.

(We recommend: Tragic death in Spain: young man drowned in an elevator due to Dana’s destruction).

According to the Spanish media specialized in meteorology ‘eltiempo.es’ the Dana is coming to an end“already with a reflection on the surface in the form of a storm that continues to move towards the northwest where will be absorbed by the remnants of Hurricane Franklin“, he explains on his website.

Therefore, when this phenomenon is approaching the peninsula it will acquire tropical characteristics. This means that the next Spanish weekend will be full of rain.

The meteorologist for the Spanish channel ‘Ser’, Jordi Carbó, recommended enjoy the good weather “Sunny and hot weather is what awaits us this afternoon and practically for the rest of the week,” he said on Tuesday, September 5, on ‘Hora 14’.

(You might be interested in: In photos: these were the havoc caused by the storm for La Dana in Spain).

Photo: Private file eltiempo.es

The Fujiwara Effect

The Fujiwhara effect will be the one that occurs in the next few hours, where the ex-Franklin storm will absorb the one generated by the DANA on the surface

According to the Spanish media ‘eltiempo.es’, the Fujiwara effect is the interaction between two cyclones, whether tropical or extratropical, formed in the same oceanic region.

This interaction can lead to cyclones come to mergealthough the common thing is that they cause changes in the intensity of the other.

The new storm that is generated due to the effect will be located to the north of the Azores and will have movements that will make it approach and move away from the peninsula, forming some downpours in Spain.

NATALY BARRERA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

(You can read: Video: The fury of hurricane ‘Idalia’ blows up a car in the middle of the avenue in the US).

More news in EL TIEMPO: