From: Momir Takac

Car tires on wings to protect against drone attacks? A satellite image should show that Russia equips its bombers in this way.

Munich – Ukrainian armed forces are increasingly relying on drones to defend themselves against the Russian invaders. Most recently, they repeatedly steered the missiles into military facilities in Russia, some of the aircraft were severely damaged. In Pskov, for example, two cargo planes were destroyed.

In the Ukraine war, the Russian air defense often fails to stop the attacks. This is also due to the small size and the material from which the drones are made, said Guy McCardle from the military magazine Special Operations Forces Report (SOFREP) Newsweek. They are often made out of plastic. And so they could fly under the radar of anti-aircraft systems.

Protection from drones? Russian bomber with tires on wings

Attacks are also said to have been flown with “cardboard drones”. These lightweight models are made from cardboard and rubber bands and are actually intended for delivering supplies to hard-to-reach areas. The soldiers of Ukraine make a virtue out of necessity and use the drones to defend against enemy flying objects and for attacks. Because the material has no radar signature and is practically invisible to conventional air defense systems.

Probably for this reason, the Russian military decided to protect aircraft better – or unconventionally. A satellite image has appeared at X that is said to show Russian TU-95 bombers at Engels airfield. It can be seen that the wings are covered with car tires. Whether this is for camouflage or protection is unclear.

“Russians have once again shown unprecedented innovation” – mockery of strange “stealth attempt”

The user who shared the photo is said to have been a Ukrainian military officer. His sneering comment: “Get ready because the Russians have once again shown unprecedented innovation. What you see is a satellite image showing a TU-95 strategic bomber covered in car tires. They think this is to protect against drones,” he wrote.

That the car tires are for camouflage, however, may be doubted. For drones, the aircraft is still identifiable as such from the air. Then more for protection. A user wrote in South Tyrol News, which also reports that the tires protect against splinters. A photo has been circulating in the past that was supposed to show a Russian tank with a strange spider camouflage. Analysts doubted its effectiveness. (mt)