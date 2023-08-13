Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/12/2023 – 17:01

Anyone in the North and Northeast regions of Brazil can observe, early this Sunday (13) the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, a phenomenon that results from the passage of planet Earth through the region of space where the debris left by comet 109P/Swift- Tuttle, which orbits the Sun every 133 years and last entered the inner Solar System in 1992.

Observers located in regions of the Northern Hemisphere will have the best view of the astronomical phenomenon. At its peak, people will be able to see 50 to 75 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. In the Southern Hemisphere, observation will be somewhat limited.

According to astronomer Marcelo De Cicco, coordinator of the Exoss Project, a partner of the National Observatory, an agency of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (ON/MCTI), this meteor shower is perhaps the most popular. “It is active during the summer months in the Northern Hemisphere, when climatic conditions are more favorable for observing so-called “shooting stars”.

Most Perseid meteors are faint, but the phase of the Moon at peak activity will favor meteor viewing. The Moon will be in a crescent phase and will not interfere with the observation as it did last year, explains the National Observatory.

Visibility in the North and Northeast regions of Brazil is due to the position of the Perseids radiant, which is seen in the constellation Perseus. The radiant is a point in the sky where meteors appear to appear.

“The lower the radiant is in the sky, the smaller the observed meteor flux. And as the Perseids are low on the horizon, here in the southern hemisphere, it will only be possible to observe a part of the meteors, about a fifth or a third of the total region that is radiating”, explains de Cicco.

Observation

To try to observe the meteor showers it is necessary to be in a place with low light pollution. It is recommended that the observer look for a dark place, if possible away from big cities, to avoid light pollution. In addition, the surrounding lights must be turned off and it is imperative that the weather is good. The best time to witness this phenomenon will be at dawn on August 13, between 3:30 am and dawn.

The North Region, considered the best in the country for observation, people will be able to enjoy maximum rates between 25 and 40 meteors per hour. In the Northeast Region, the maximum rates should reach 15 and 30 meteors per hour. In the Midwest, it is estimated an amount of eight to 20 meteors per hour. In the Southeast Region, the expectation is that between five and ten meteors will be seen. The South Region will be the least favored for viewing the phenomenon, people will be able to follow the passage of five meteors per hour.

meteor showers

This phenomenon happens when Earth passes through the debris zones left by comets. They are usually small, from dust particles to pebbles, and burn quickly when they come into contact with the planet’s atmosphere. As the space rock falls towards Earth, air resistance acting on the meteoroid causes it to ablate, forming a glowing “trail”.

From a scientific point of view, the study of meteor showers allows estimating the amount and period of greatest penetration of debris on Earth. From this study, space missions and satellite control centers can develop means of protecting their ships and equipment. They are also important for understanding the formation of the Solar System.