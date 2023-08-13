Hans Storm | Ten people had to be evacuated in Norway

More people were evacuated from the vicinity of Tyrifjorden lake on Saturday.

The Hans storm evacuees from some municipalities in Norway have already been able to return to their homes, but dozens more people were evacuated from the vicinity of Tyrifjorden lake on Saturday, said the Norwegian Broadcasting Company NRK.

According to Saturday’s official estimates, the water in Tyrifjorden may rise another half a meter from Saturday morning’s level.

A total of thousands of people have been evacuated in Norway due to the storm.

Although Hans hit Sweden much weaker than Norway, now in the eastern parts of Sweden Gavleån flows extremely strongly after heavy rains, reports the Swedish Broadcasting Company SVT.

The river’s water comes from Storsjø. While two cubic meters of water per second flowed from the lake into Gavle in June, on Saturday 140 cubic meters of water flowed per second.

The Swedish Meteorological Institute has issued a red warning, i.e. the highest possible level, for Gavleån’s exceptional flow.