Meta has announced that it puts end your data verification program with the accredited partners that it had been using, and will replace it with a user notes system similar to that of the Internet x.

This was announced this Tuesday in a statement by the Meta delegate, Mark Zuckerberg, who assures that the changes, for now, They will only be effective in the United States. The multinational supports platforms such as Facebook, Instagram or Whatsapp.

The new model, known in English as Community Notes (community notes), will allow users of Facebook or Instagram to point out potentially misleading posts that need more context, a task that until now was done by experts and independent fact-checking organizations.

“We’re going to get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with X-like community notes, starting with the United States,” said Zuckerberg, who attributes the changes to a “changing political and social landscape and a desire to embrace freedom of expression“.

The Meta delegate has also indicated that the systems created by the company to moderate its platforms were “making too many mistakes”, and has stated that the company will continue to moderate the content related to drugs, terrorism and child exploitation.