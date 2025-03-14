“We have a president who does not exist for security and defense. Thus, the national leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has expressed himself this Friday after the meeting the previous day at the Moncloa of which, he has censored, « … No one knows what the chief of the Executive will do with the defense spending that or how it will be financed. “It is not receipt” that next week he goes to Brussels and there “say what he does not mean in Spain.” “It makes no sense,” the popular leader has recriminated, for whom after the meetings with Sánchez “he has confirmed that he has no plan” in this regard and “unfortunately” Spain is one of the “few countries” of the European Union that lacks it because its president “or does not know him, does not know or does not mean.”

Feijóo has defended that The PP “is not going to be accomplice” of what he has labeled as “permanent anomaly in which we live »for not taking this issue to Congress, since it will mean” billions. ” If this required increase in defense expenditure increases to Parliament, “we headed towards an autocracy ravine that I hope and wish is not consolidated and crystallized, ”warned the popular leader, to insist on considering as” a necessity “the” knowledge “, how to pay and the commitments”

“This transcends” Sánchez and the current government, has stressed, to influence that this expense in defense would not be punctual, but would affect the future in a “permanent” way, so “it is evident that the budgetary rinses are frauds of law.” Thus, he has rejected his support or the possibility of scratching ‘departure from the ministries or compensation.

Feijóo has spoken like this after visiting a cheese and a warehouse in the Valladolid town of Serrada. Enclave in which he has taken advantage of position against tariffs on products announced by the president of the United StatesDonald Trump.

The popular leader, who has advocated “free trade” as a “sign of prosperity, peace and concord,” has stressed that those rates to export people are a “political, economic and geostrategic error.” Thus, in addition to asking for “reciprocally respect” from the American administration, he has warned that “insults are not the solution.” Thus, he has advocated “acting with diplomacy, intelligence and dialogue.” “We are not going to insult” who is a commercial “ally”, “but either to shut up”Feijóo has stressed. «This war cannot begin. We have to solve it with diplomacy, intelligence and respect »and there” we neither pointed to the insults of the government of Sánchez nor to the complicit silence of other parties, “he has settled.

On the visit, Feijóo has been accompanied, among others, by the president of the PP and the Junta de Castilla, Alfonso Fernández Mañuecowho has also warned of the “risk” that would be the imposition of these tariffs for the community, especially in an export territory like this and has pointed out that they are already working to open new markets. “Both in Castilla y León and in Spain we are playing many thousands of jobs,” he said.