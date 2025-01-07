Assane Diao He is already a footballer for Como 1907, a club to which he is now linked until June 2029 after the agreement with Betis in which it is already the first movement of the winter market of the current 2024-25 season for the Verdiblancos, who continue working on the possibility to reinforce the squad during the coming weeks in which it continues to attend to its LaLiga and Copa del Rey commitments, in which it boasts of already being in the second round after eliminating Huesca. In this way, the group led by Manuel Pellegrini sees this first exit carried out one hundred percent, which allows it to generate a very interesting full capital gain, while waiting for other movements that are taking place in the offices to now improve the staff as new arrivals.

It is announced by both parties, as is necessary in these cases, the officiality of a sale that allows Betis continue making economically profitable big names that have come out of their quarry, as is the case of Assane, and in the penultimate example Rodri, who headed to Saudi Arabia months ago to belong to Al-Arabi of Qatar. In the case of the winger, Assane, the under-21 international already had the option to leave in the summer market, with Feyenoord being the one that had been bidding the hardest for him, and now all the conditions have been met for him to play for the Italian Como, which Cesc Fábregas directs, a team that the former player intends to revive given that he is at the bottom of the table.

It is recalled at this point that they are 11.5 million euros those that the transalpine club pays to Betis for 80 percent of Assane’s federative rights, so the Heliopolitans keep the remaining 20 percent of a future move for a footballer who had already been having an irregular performance despite his emergence It was notable two years ago in the Heliopolitan first team, when he became the youngest debutant in history at 18 years and 21 days, scoring quite a few goals. consecutively that quickly brought him to the first locker room.

OFFICIAL | Assane Diao leaves transferred to the @Como_1907 We wish you the best in your future, @assandiao8! — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) January 7, 2025

An Assane traveled with permission from the Betic entity last Monday, January 6, who already had free access to travel to the San Pablo airport, take a plane to Italy and then reach the north where Como is located to undergo his mandatory recognition. medical, meet his new leaders and coaching staff, as well as the coach who has opted for him, stamp his new signature and begin to defend his new shirt, in Serie A, where Fábregas’ men occupy 16th position in the classification in the elite of Italian football, one point away from the critical zone that makes up Lecce, Venezia and Monza.