Game rating systems often filter out companies’ announcements early, and that happened again. It is now known that Bully from Rockstar Games will return to last and next generation consoles.

The information comes from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, where it is mentioned that the aforementioned video game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

This title will be released under the name Bully (Canis Canem Edit)and curiously, it also appears registered for Xbox 360. The latter is likely an error, since it is unlikely that the game will be released again on this platform.

But this does not invalidate the registration on other systems. In the same Taiwanese classification system, another version for Xbox 360 appears and it is the original. Bully: Scholarship EditionObviously, the above is far from official.

Fountain: Rockstar Games.

Only Rockstar Games can confirm Bully (Canis Canem Edit) for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC. Many are surprised by the absence of a version for Nintendo Switch, which until now has received the other multiplatform adaptations of the company’s games.

Especially since the original game was even available on the Wii, despite the limitations of this platform. That is precisely the Scholarship Edition mentioned above.

Currently the original Bully from PlayStation 2 is available, via emulation, on PS4 through the PlayStation Store; Scholarship Editionon the other hand, is on PC via Steam. The leak from Taiwan is likely a remaster rather than a remake or re-release.

All that remains is to wait for more details to emerge. By the way, did you know that the game was eventually released on the NDS and that there were once plans for a formal sequel?

With details from Gematsu.