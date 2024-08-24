Registrations are about to restart for the most followed dating show in Italy. The previews for several days, all useful material for gossip mongers and those who just can’t help but know the tidbits we’ll see in the next season of Men and Women.

September is now upon us, as always programs and seasons that have had their usual summer break are starting again. With the arrival of next month, the TV schedule is getting ready to return to full activity. Among the most anticipated programs, we know, there is Men and Womenthat afternoon appointment hosted by Maria De Filippi. A large and impatient audience is preparing for the return of the Mediaset show with new couples, rekindled flames and sensational presences.

While the new episodes are close to recording, the first rumors about two emblematic figures of the program are starting to emerge: Gemma Galgani and Ida Platano. These are two unforgettable names and protagonists of the dating show for a long time. Lorenzo Pugnaloni, gossip expert and influencer, revealed some details about the next episodes.

According to his previews for the next season of Men and Womeneven in the new season of Gemma Galgani will be in the spotlight. During the first recording, in fact, the lady of the “Trono Over” will have ample space. Maria De Filippi will take stock of the summer relationship between Gemma and Pietro, who seem to have deepened their knowledge during the hot months.

To find out how things have evolved between them, all that remains is to wait for the first episode to air. Again according to Pugnaloni, the former tronista Ida Platano could return to the studio for a confrontation with Mario Cusitore, who during the summer has tried several times to get closer to her. Although Ida seems determined not to leave room for a second chance, a face-to-face meeting could trigger some unexpected reactions. Once in the studio, Ida will have to decide whether to continue her adventure with Men and Women or look for love away from the cameras.