Referees, the free-for-all that can lead to commissionership. Gianluca Rocchi is in the FIGC's sights

The world of referees of football is in the storm. Designator management Gianluca Rocchi A lot of people don't like it. But if you could have thought about it first usual controversy raised by presidents penalized and by partisan fans, the case is now spreading like wildfire and a completely new aspect emerges. Inside it Arbitration Commission, The Hague, one would be underway internal feudtwo factions that for “political” reasons – as we read in Il Corriere dello Sport – are apparently making a clash war. The internal battle that has opened, as always happens in the pre-election months but never at these levels, is impacting on serenity of the entire refereeing world, not just in Serie A. Even in the lower categories, everyone is worried about hitch yourself to the right wagon to secure the future. And the Figc seems to be deeply irritated by this situation, so much so that the president Gravina would even be considering the commissionership of The Hague.

Read also: The anonymous referee at Iene: “Serious anomalies in the system, this is how Serie A collapses”

Read also: USA 2024, twist: Biden is not running in the primaries in New Hampshire

Read also: Hamas rejects Israel's truce. “Women and men raped in Gaza”

She then arrived to add further fuel to the fire the interview to Le Iene by an active Serie A referee, who wanted to remain anonymous for obvious reasons. “I am a Serie A referee currently working and I want to point out those that for me, and for other referees – he told the Italia 1 program – there are serious system anomalies arbitration in Italy. Why did I decide to speak? For the love of the game of football and why I still believe in the principles of sporting loyaltybut also because this situation has become unsustainable and is affecting the careers of many referees, through a evaluation system of their work which presents many anomalies“. The battle of the whistles seems to have just begun but there are already many “victims” and if the sports-arbitration sector does not quickly find internal serenity they are all at risk, with Rocchi struggling with the Var management that doesn't work as it should and referees' choices (see Rapuano for the Napoli-Inter Super Cup final), highly questionable.

Subscribe to the newsletter

